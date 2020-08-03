A graveside service for Adam Nathaniel Decker, 42, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com Decker died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Adam Decker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription