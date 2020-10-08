Adam R. Davis, 36, husband of Jamie Wimsatt Davis, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Adam was born Feb. 11, 1984 in Dayton, Ohio, to Alan and Annalisa Davis.

He was a 2002 graduate of Franklin County High School; received Bachelor’s Degrees from Georgetown College and the University of Kentucky; employed by Marine Solutions Inc., he was a licensed engineer and certified diver specializing in bridges and marine structures. Throughout his career, he served as a civilian consultant to the U.S. Navy’s Ocean Facilities Division; was a member of Southland Christian Church; and was an avid UK Wildcat fan. 

Adam was a standout baseball player, playing four years at Franklin County High and four years at Georgetown College.

Along with his loving wife and parents, Adam is survived by his daughters, Stella and Charlie; sister, Abby Davis; paternal grandfather, Ray C. Davis; father and mother-in-law, Greg and Vickie Wimsatt; sister-in-law, Summer (Robin) Woolard; niece and nephew, Amie and Trent Woolard; and a host of friends and relatives.

There will be a visitation with the family 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Kerr Brothers — Harrodsburg Road. A private family service will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Leiomyosarcoma Support & Research Foundation, https://lmsdr.org/adam-r-davis-leiomyosarcoma-memorial-fund/.

