LAWRENCEBURG — A gathering of family and friends for Addie Lee Mapp Barnes, 68, wife of 46 years to J.C. Barnes, will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the gathering. Barnes died Sunday at her home.    

To abide by the regulations set forth by the State of Kentucky, all persons attending a visitation or funeral/mass (public or private) will be required to wear a face coverings and practice social distancing. The funeral home will practice 50% occupancy.

