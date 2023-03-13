Adrienne Elizabeth Ross, "Sissy" 31, passed away on March 8, 2023. Services will be held at Lebanon Baptist Church, Bagdad, on Friday, March 17, 2023. Guests are welcome at 4 p.m. The service starts at 5 p.m. 

Adrienne was born on April 20, 1991, in Frankfort, to Daryl Wayne Ross Sr. and Tonya Kaye Rose Case. Even though she struggled with addiction, she would always try to put others in a better mood. Her presence would light up a room. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will always be remembered as a mother who loved her boys above all.

