Agnes Jane Schroff Cheshire, 88, passed away on January 11, 2023.

Agnes was born in Frankfort on October 2, 1934, to the late Joseph Andrew and Emma Louise Sutterlin Schroff. A 1952 graduate of Good Shepherd High School, she was a life-long member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and a member of Senior Shepherds.

Agnes Cheshire
Service information

Jan 16
Funeral Service
Monday, January 16, 2023
12:30PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jan 16
Visitation
Monday, January 16, 2023
10:00AM-12:30PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jan 16
Interment Service
Monday, January 16, 2023
1:30PM
Frankfort Cemetery
215 E Main St
Frankfort, KY 40601
