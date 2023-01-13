Agnes Cheshire

Agnes Jane Schroff Cheshire, 88, passed away on January 11, 2023.
Agnes was born in Frankfort on October 2, 1934, to the late Joseph Andrew and Emma Louise Sutterlin Schroff. A 1952 graduate of Good Shepherd High School, she was a life-long member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and a member of Senior Shepherds.
Agnes had an affinity for Broadway musicals and established friendships across the country with other Broadway enthusiasts. She devoted her entire life to her children and grandchildren, who truly adored their "Giggy."
Agnes is survived by two daughters, Jane Louise Cheshire Gilbert (Ken) and Martha Ann Cheshire Snyder (John); two sons, William Todd Cheshire Jr. and Andrew Hill Cheshire; two sisters, Carolyn "Sissie" Crittenden and Jo Ann Mattingly (Don); and four grandchildren, William Todd Snyder, Natalie Jayne Snyder, Sydney Cheshire Settle (Nick) and Nicholas Andrew Cheshire.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Todd "Billy Todd" Cheshire; and her brother, Charles Edward Schroff.
A funeral service will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. Monday, January 16, with Deacon Tom Snyder presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service in the Frankfort Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be William Todd Cheshire Jr., Andrew Hill Cheshire, Kenneth M. Gilbert, John J. Snyder, Joe Crittenden, Donnie Mattingly, Fred Mattingly, William Todd Snyder, Nicholas Andrew Cheshire and Nicholas Settle.
Honorary bearers will be Martha Cheshire Snyder, Jane Cheshire Gilbert, Natalie Jayne Snyder, Sydney Cheshire Settle, Christie Edwards, Tyrone Redden, David Netherton, Robbie Phillips and Teresa Tutt.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.
