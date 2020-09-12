Agnes Lee Rudder, 91, of Richmond, formerly of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 10, 2020.
Ms. Rudder was born on Dec. 29, 1928, in Franklin County and was the daughter of the late Raymond Fulton Lee Sr. and Laura Bell Clark Lee. She was a retired Executive Secretary for The Commonwealth of Kentucky. After moving to Richmond to be with family, she moved her membership to The Red House Baptist Church.
Survivors include one son, Kim Fulton Eastman (Edna); a son-in-law, Mike Salyers; four grandchildren, Richard Clark (Kari), Amber Hamp (Conrad), Erica Eastman and Kyle Eastman; as well as five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Ellen Salyers; and one brother, Raymond Fulton Lee Jr.
A memorial service is planned. The date and time will be announced.
The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, www.cpcfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.