Agnes Lee Rudder, 91, of Richmond, formerly of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 10, 2020.

Ms. Rudder was born on Dec. 29, 1928, in Franklin County and was the daughter of the late Raymond Fulton Lee Sr. and Laura Bell Clark Lee. She was a retired Executive Secretary for The Commonwealth of Kentucky. After moving to Richmond to be with family, she moved her membership to The Red House Baptist Church.

Survivors include one son, Kim Fulton Eastman (Edna); a son-in-law, Mike Salyers; four grandchildren, Richard Clark (Kari), Amber Hamp (Conrad), Erica Eastman and Kyle Eastman; as well as five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Ellen Salyers; and one brother, Raymond Fulton Lee Jr.

A memorial service is planned. The date and time will be announced.

The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, www.cpcfh.com.

