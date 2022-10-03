VERSAILLES — Services for Agnes Rose Bowman Rice, 85, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, with Ben Mackey officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. She died Friday.

