VERSAILLES — A memorial time of sharing for Agnes Louise Thompson, 64, will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, in Versailles. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Thompson died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Agnes Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription