Services for Aileen Todd McClain, 88, widow of C.A. “Bud” McClain, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. McClain died Sunday.

