A Mass of Christian Burial for Ailyn V. Concepcion, 62, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. A prayer vigil will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Concepcion died Tuesday, May 24.

To plant a tree in memory of Ailyn Concepcion as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription