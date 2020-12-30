Robert Allen "Al" Hanly, 70, passed away at his home on Dec. 24, 2020.

Al was a Vietnam Veteran and is survived by his children, Richard A. Hanly (Sara) of Frankfort, Rachel A. Perkins of Frankfort and R. Jacob Hanly Cressman (Megan) of San Francisco; grandchildren, Shamon, Micha and Zella; and special great-nieces, Halle Moon Simons and Katherine King.

Private services will be held at a later date with Rogers Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

