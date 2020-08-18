Alan F. Hamilton, 61, husband of Nancy Hoover Hamilton, passed away on July 23, 2020, after a brief illness.

Mr. Hamilton was raised in Flaherty, Kentucky, where he attended Meade County High School and enjoyed working on his family farm. He assisted in the purebred and commercial cattle operation and the diversified crop operation on Hidden Spring Farm.

This love of the land led Alan to earn a BS in Ag-Economics from the University of Kentucky and later earning a Masters of Public Administration from Kentucky State University. Alan was the 1979 President of FarmHouse fraternity and is a lifetime member of the College of Agriculture Alumni Association.

Alan began his work career in 1980 as an Area Manager for Ralston Purina. In 1981, he began a 23-year long career with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. After retiring from the Department of Agriculture, Alan accepted a job offer from Stewart Home & School as a computer analyst.

He quickly became part of the SHS family and found himself surrounded by support, kindness and an abundance of love. Mr. Hamilton is a past member of the Rotary Club, Franklin County Fair and Horse Show, past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and President of the Good Shepherd Church Parish Council.

Alan served as coach of many of his children’s sports teams, president or treasurer of the booster clubs, and served on the Franklin County School Board. Fall in Kentucky would find Alan aboard the Wildcat Wagon cheering on his Kentucky Wildcats.

Alan was also an active member of Good Shepherd Church and the Knights of Columbus where he served wherever needed with a servant’s heart.

Mr. Hamilton was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F. (Bobby) Hamilton Jr., and Martha Jane Hager Hamilton; infant sister, Nancy Ann Hamilton; and sister-in-law, Wanda Simcoe Hamilton.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hoover Hamilton; son, John Garrett Hamilton; daughters, Alison Marie Hamilton, Katherine Lynn Hamilton; and granddaughter, Teagan Rein. He is also survived by siblings, Mary Hamilton (Charles Wright), Frankfort, Kentucky, Patricia (Harold) Miller Boone, North Carolina, Steven (Keith Norwalk) Hamilton, Indianapolis, Indiana, David (Melissa) Hamilton, Sr., Flaherty, Kentucky, Jeff (SherriAnn) Hamilton, PeeWee Valley, Kentucky; nine nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Good Shepherd Church in Frankfort, Kentucky, with Rev. Charles Howell officiating. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m.-noon with the Mass beginning at noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus, Council 1463, Good Shepherd Church, 72 Shepherd Way, Frankfort, KY. 40601.

COVID requirements will be strictly adhered too. A mask is necessary in order to attend services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

