A Mass of Christian Burial for Alan F. Hamilton, 61, will be noon Saturday at Good Shepherd Church. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers & Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. Hamilton died July 23.
