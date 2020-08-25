A Mass of Christian Burial for Alan F. Hamilton, 61, will be noon Saturday at Good Shepherd Church. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers & Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. Hamilton died July 23.

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Hamilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription