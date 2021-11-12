No services for Alan Henry Tripp, 76, are scheduled at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home. Tripp died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Tripp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

