LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Alan Walter Hughes, 62, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Hughes died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Hughes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

