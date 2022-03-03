Albert Armstrong Jr.

Albert "Bert" Woodrow Armstrong Jr., 76, Harrodsburg, Kentucky, husband of Patricia Ann Roberts Armstrong, died Monday, February 28, 2022, at his home. Born February 18, 1946, in Franklin County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Albert W. and Sallie (Lee) Armstrong Sr.

Bert was a retired Retail Mail Store owner and was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church. He was a Medivac Helicopter Pilot and U.S. Army Captain during the Vietnam War. He loved music, having sung in a Gospel Quartet for several years, and played the trumpet.

Bert was a UK Graduate, where he served in the Army ROTC, and he was an avid UK Wildcat fan. He loved his Lord, his grandchildren, his pets and farming.

Other survivors include four daughters, Judyth Armstrong and Andrea Armstrong; four sons, Jody (Michelle) Armstrong of Florida, Jordan (Jess) Armstrong of Georgia, Joshua Armstrong of Georgia and Jared Armstrong of Georgia; two stepdaughters, Michelle (Shane) Gieriesh of Texas and Amy Marker of Kentucky; two sisters, Sally ( Dr. Steve) Kiteck of Somerset, Kentucky, and Sharon Olson of Georgia; one brother, Ralph (Carol) Armstrong of California; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ron and Dennis Armstrong.

Funeral services will be noon, Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel by Derek Baker and Wesley Roach. Burial with military honors will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until noon Friday at Ransdell Funeral Chapel, Harrodsburg, Kentucky. The family invites friends and family to a meal following burial at the Mt. Pleasant Church, 446 Mt. Pleasant Road, Harrodsburg, KY 40330.

Memorials are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Church, c/o Randy Horn, 700 Cornishville Road, Harrodsburg, KY 40330.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.

