Services for Albert Blanton Smither, 82, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care. Smither died Friday.  

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription