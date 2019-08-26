Albert Blanton Smither, age 82, passed away at home Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Dr. Keith Felton officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Military Honors will be observed at the gravesite by the VFW Post 4075. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Mr. Smither was born in Frankfort on July 7, 1937, to the late Alex C. Smither Sr. and Emma Sargent Smither. He retired from Kentucky state government after many years serving as a superintendent for the Department of Facilities Management. The center of his life was his beloved family and working to provide for them.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Jennie Lee Dickerson Smither; children, Marc Alan Smither (Lisa), Karen Smither Jackson (Tim), Tina Smither Johnson (Timothy R.) and Etta “Charlye” Smither (Russell Dotson). He was also blessed with eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Eva Mae Smither; Alex C. Smither Jr.; Zack Smither; U.V. “Bucker” Smither; Robert S. Smither; Frances Hockensmith; Lucy Rodgers; and Anne Taylor Miller.
Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Smither, Jacob Mitchell, Benjamin Jackson, Austin Jackson, Andrew Simpson and Isaiah Sizemore. Honorary pallbearers will be Allyn Simpson, Niki Sizemore, Andria Schentrup and Erin Mitchell.
The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to Brenda Bryant and Tanya Metten for the care and compassion shown to Mr. Smither.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.