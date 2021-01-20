Funeral services for Albert E. Smith, 90, of Frankfort, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Bob Belen will officiate with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Albert died Monday at his home. A native of Frankfort, he was a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service and a farmer. He was a member of North Benson Baptist Church. Albert enjoyed fishing and farming in his spare time.

He was the son of the late Alexander and Mary Hamilton Smith. His wife, Eleanor Jean Smith preceded him in death along with a brother and sisters.

Survivors include his children, Ray (Betsy Kennedy) Smith, Karen (George) Hukill, Frankfort; grandchildren, Jamie Gravitt and Darren Hukill; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Gravitt, Mavis Gravitt and Harper Hukill.

Pallbearers will be Alan Mitchum, Bill Howard, Kerry Redding, Joel Redding and Michael Redding.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators. Please visit our website at ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of condolence. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for the services.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

