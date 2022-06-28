WADDY — Services for Albert Earl Tinsley, 93, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Tinsley died Monday. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Tinsley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

