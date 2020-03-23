LOUISVILLE — Albert L. Bryant passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Albert was a 1950 graduate of Bridgeport High School.

He was the son of the late Charles and Dorothy Bryant of Frankfort.

He was survived by his wife; four children; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Louise Mitchell (Frankfort), Sharan Bryant and Karan Sullivan (Florida).

His services were held last week.

