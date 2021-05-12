Albert Tandy Penn, 63, husband of Janet Foster-Penn, died on May 9, 2021. He was the son of Kathleen Penn and the late Thomas Penn, born in Lexington, KY, on Sept. 1, 1957. 

He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas J. Penn, III. 

He received a Master’s degree in Systems Engineering at Texas Tech and worked at Texas Instruments/Raytheon for 40 years. He was an avid woodworker and painter.

He had a pilot’s license and loved flying. He also had a Messier Object certificate in astronomy. 

In addition to Janet, his beloved wife of 39 years, he is survived by his mother; his sister-in-law, Tamra Penn; his brother, Bill (Pamela Midboe-Penn, M.D.) Penn; one niece; two nephews; and his darling dog, Roxie. 

Visitation, Fri., May 14, 2021, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and service Friday at 11:30 a.m., Milward-Man O’ War, 1509 Trent Blvd. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. 

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PBS, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. www.milwardfuneral.com

