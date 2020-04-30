Alberta R. Ernst passed away peacefully at age 94, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Born Alberta Ruth Lewis on a small farm in southcentral Illinois, she met her future husband of nearly 65 years, Richard G. Ernst, while visiting Shedd Aquarium in Chicago in 1944. Following his service in WWII, Alberta and Richard made their home in Cincinnati until they moved to Frankfort in 1962.
A homemaker for her husband and their six children, she was also an artist, who enjoyed working in several media, and served 20 years as the Arts and Crafts Coordinator for Capitol Expo.
Alberta was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include her children, Dick (Janice) Ernst, Tom (Mary Lou) Ernst, Jim Ernst, Jan Powers, Roger (Melinda) Ernst and Eileen (Jeff) Burton; grandchildren, Heather Fry, Ian Ernst, Brandon Powers, Ashley Jenkins, Chris Ernst and Aaron Ernst; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service for the family will be held at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church or Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
