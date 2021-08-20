Alean Murphy McDonald, 99 years of age, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Alean Murphy McDonald

Alean was born in Owen County on December 28, 1921, to the late Henry and Bethel Murphy and step-mother, Thelma Murphy. Alean retired from Kentucky Teacher’s Retirement after 38 years of service.

She was a founding member of North Frankfort Baptist Church. Alean loved going to and having yard sales. She was very active and loved being around people.

She was a member of the Red Hats Society, Flying Solo, and took many trips on tour buses during those times. During those trips she had met and made wonderful friends over the years.

Alean loved feeding her hummingbirds and watching the squirrels playing in the backyard in her trees.

Alean will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She had the ability to keep family traditions like Christmas, Thanksgiving and family birthday celebrations together and she was the always one to be ready for a celebration.

She was married to the late Everett McDonald for 54 years.

She is survived by her son, Everett “Pete” McDonald (Darby) of Frankfort; and one grandson, that was the apple of her eye, Eric McDonald. Alean had many brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan, Frank, Lewis, Russell, Richard Paul, Kenny, and Ralph Murphy; and sisters, Wanda Beutel (Bob) and Patricia Disch (Michael).

Serving as pallbearers will be Eric McDonald, Kent Ueltschi, Scott Murphy, David Embry, Rick Stumler, and Bobby Smith.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

