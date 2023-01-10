Aleda Butler Pierce, 92, of Louisville, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, December 20, at Baptist East Hospital.

Aleda Butler Pierce

She was a former resident of Frankfort. A native of Sulphur Well, Kentucky, and the daughter of the late Horace and Ettalynn Butler. Aleda was a niece of the late Wendell/Edna P. Butler in Frankfort. 

