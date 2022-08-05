Alexander Cole Fine, 27, passed away on August 4, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7 p.m. with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. service time on August 11, 2022, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.

Alex Fine

Lovingly known as Alex, he was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on November 17, 1994, to Terry Fine and Tammy Perkins. He will be remembered as an avid University of Kentucky sports fan. Alex enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He was also a member of Leestown Gospel Church.

