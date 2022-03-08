LAWRENCEBURG — A graveside service for Alexander "Clay" Hawks, 75, husband of Alice Hawks, will be at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Arrangements by Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Hawks died Monday.
 
 
 
 
 
