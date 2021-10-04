Alexander James Bowdry, age 33, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. A private memorial service will be held. 

Alexander was born in Frankfort on December 7, 1987, to Wayne Anthony Bowdry and Elisha Brown Bowdry. He worked at Diamon Landscaping in Lexington and was a member of First Corinthian Baptist Church. He enjoyed helping his Pastor Rev. Leslie Whitlock on his farm. Most of all, he loved his girls. 

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughters, Alexisia Bowdry and Raelyn Shoemaker; sister, Chundra Bowdry; uncles, Rodney Graham and Michael Bowdry; and aunt, Cheryl Smith. 

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lelia Mucker and Alonzo Graham; and paternal grandparents, Corine Bowdry and James Bowdry. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

