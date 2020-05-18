VERSAILLES — Private services for Alfred Raymond “A.J.” Marmolejo Jr., 23, will be Friday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Burial will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to Clark Funeral Home, 241 Rose Hill Ave, Versailles, KY 40383, to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Marmolejo died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Marmolejo, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription