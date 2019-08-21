Alice Bacon Blanton, 101, of Frankfort, passed away on Aug. 21, 2019.
Born June 10, 1918, she was the daughter of the late James Bacon Blanton and Ida Roberts Blanton and the sister of the late Anna Blanton Howell.
Alice Bacon was a graduate of the University of Kentucky. She was a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames in America, the National Society of Kentucky. For many years Alice was a member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board and was also a member of the Red Cross Advisory Board.
Alice Bacon is survived by her nephews, Robery Sherley Howell Jr. and James Blanton Howell, and her niece Alice Bacon "Lissy" Howell, as well as their children and grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held in the Frankfort Cemetery at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, the Franklin County Humane Society or Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice).