Services for Alice Lee Woodard, 89, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Harrod Brothers. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. Woodard died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Woodard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

