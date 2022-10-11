Alice Ann Pennington was born on December 29, 1941, to Charles and Lorena Pennington and grew up in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Alice Pennington.jpeg

Alice Pennington

She started taking piano lessons in the second grade, and by the time she graduated from Frankfort High School in 1960, she was a fantastic piano player. She attended Centre College for two years, and then received a full academic scholarship from the University of Louisville where she finished out her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry. 

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Pennington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription