Della “Alice” Brewer Quire, age 81, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021. Private services will be held. 

Mrs. Quire was born in Leslie County, Kentucky, on January 29, 1940, to the late Sam and Nellie Hoskins Brewer. She enjoyed time spent gardening and loved animals, especially cats. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, and grandmother. 

She is survived by her sons, Charles W. Quire, Jr. (Tammy) and Christopher W. Quire; grandchildren, Madeline Quire and Bailey Quire; and siblings, LeRoy Brewer (Rosa), Daniel Brewer (Connie), Sam Brewer, Jr., (Buellia), Lonnie Brewer, Mary Fallis (John), Maggie Chesser, and Frances Asher (Bill). She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Quire, Sr.; and siblings, Elmer Brewer, Walter Brewer, and Betty Ballinger. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

