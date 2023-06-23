LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Alice Rose Chrisman, 82, will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Harvest Assembly in Frankfort. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until service time. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday.

