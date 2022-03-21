Alice VanSant, 79, of Boca Raton, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Born on December 1, 1942, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late William Jackson VanSant and Lena Susan Ueltschi Thompson. 

Alice is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Stephanie Bach of Texas; her sister, Tommie Sue (Wayne) Harrod; her brother, Otie Lee Thompson; her granddaughters, Sarah (Karl) Bjorn and Michelle (Nicholas) Byars; her three great-grandchildren, Athena, Elowyn and Nicholas Jr. 

Alice loved her family and she loved to travel. Retiring from IBM as a facilities consultant, she traveled to such places as China, Australia, Hawaii, Europe, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. She was very involved in TOPS (take of pounds sensibility).

She was also a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Susannah Hart Shelby Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She also loved sharing Christmas with the family. She will be very much missed. We loved her positive attitude and zest for life.  

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

