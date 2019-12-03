Alice Woodard

Alice Lee Dempsey Woodard, age 89, passed away at home on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Scott Van Neste officiating, assisted by Rev. Vernon Huber. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Mrs. Woodard was born in Frankfort on April 20, 1930, to the late Lue Ellen and Mary Lawrence Dempsey. She retired from Schenley Distilleries. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Bellepoint Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for 25 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Lee Woodard; grandson, Steven True; brother, Letcher Dempsey; sisters, Jean Woodard and JoAnn Watkins; several nieces and nephews, and by special friends, Lisa and Randy Notz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Neville Heartful Woodard; brothers, Omer, Willard, Shorty, Bob and Jimmy Dempsey; and sisters, Margarite, Mary and Louise.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Watkins, Scott Woodard, Glenn Dempsey, Ronnie Dempsey, Charles Myers and Chuck Dempsey.
Sharon would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Alice’s sister, Jean, for her support and love shown through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.