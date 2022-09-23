Alice Hardesty Wunderlich, 95, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Born in Louisville on July 6, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Mary Hardesty and the widow of Robert A. Wunderlich, and was preceded in death by a son, Robert A. Wunderlich Jr.

