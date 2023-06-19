A celebration of life gathering for Allan Franklin Alsip will be held on Sunday, June 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Woman's Club of Frankfort, 200 Washington St.. Allan passed away on June 8 at the age of 84.

Allan Alsip.jpeg

Allan Alsip

Allan was the son of the late Joe and Velma Hill Alsip of Whitley County. After graduating from Eastern Kentucky University, he settled in Frankfort where he worked for the Kentucky Department of Corrections, Department of Local Governments and City of Frankfort, before retiring from the Legislative Research Commission.

To send flowers to the family of Allan Alsip, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 25
Celebration of Life
Sunday, June 25, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Frankfort Women's Club
200 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription