A Gathering of Family and Friends of Allen "Al" Lewis Vogel, 36, will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort. Online condolences made be made at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Vogel died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Allen Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription