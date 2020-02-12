A Gathering of Family and Friends of Allen "Al" Lewis Vogel, 36, will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort. Online condolences made be made at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Vogel died Monday.
