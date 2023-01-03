Mr. Allen Douglas Sams, age 77, of Lexington, passed away Friday.

He is the son of the late Clayton Sams and Margaret Foster King, and was born in October 12, 1945. He retired from the Department of Military Affairs in Frankfort. He had proudly served in the U.S. Army.

