LAWRENCEBURG — A private graveside service for Allen Hutton, 79, husband of Pamela Dearinger Hutton, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lexington Cemetery.  Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Hutton died Wednesday, Oct. 12.

To plant a tree in memory of Allen Hutton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription