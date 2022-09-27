A celebration of life service for Allen K. Smith, 49, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Smith died Thursday, Sept. 22.

To plant a tree in memory of Allen Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

