Allen Mobley

William “Allen” Mobley, age 74, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Mr. Brian Blank officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Saturday. 

Allen was born March 22, 1946, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, to Kurt Mobley and Helen Rayzor. He spent his growing up years in Harrodsburg and eventually moved to Pahokie, Florida, where his oldest son was born.

Allen was a true entrepreneur and from a very young age, he was constantly looking for “his next big adventure.” From bars and nightclubs to remodeling companies to auto body shops to property management, Allen started and ran many successful businesses. In time, his larger-than-life spirit landed him in California, where he met the woman who would rein him in and settle him down.

After his twins Cody and Setera were born, Allen brought his family back to Kentucky where they started the family-owned Kentucky Gentlemen Cigar Co. Since 2005, Allen has been known near and far as The Cigar Man. Allen and Carol and all three Mobley children have poured their energy and creativity into this business, and 15 years later, Allen’s last big adventure is still going strong. 

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Raymond Rayzor and Curt Mobley; by his beloved Granny, Aunt Roxie; and Uncle Bobby.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Carol; sons, Billy (Michelle) and Cody; daughter, Setera; brothers, Jerry (Trouty) and Raymond Rayzor and Donnie (Barbara) Mobley; sisters, Sue Jenkins and Kaye Bennett; grandsons, Sean and Zachary Mobley; mother-in-law, Gina Patrick and a large extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins that adored him. They will all miss tremendously.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

