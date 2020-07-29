LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Allen Wayne Best, 63, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Best died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Allen Best as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

