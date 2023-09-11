SALVISA — Services for Allen Wayne Sherwood, 76, husband of Brenda Warnock Sherwood, will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Sherwood died Sunday, Sept. 10.

To plant a tree in memory of Allen Sherwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription