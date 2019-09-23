LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Allene (Gaffney) Games, 80, wife of 34 years to Jimmy A. Games, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Mattingly and Dr. Jeff Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com. She died Sunday.