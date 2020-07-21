Private services for Allie Sanders, 77, wife of John Sanders, will be held on Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Sanders died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Allie Sanders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

