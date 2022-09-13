Alma Cindy Brissey Ellis, age 88, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, with Rev. Dave “Milkweed” Wotier officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Alma Ellis .jpeg

Alma Ellis

Alma Ellis was born in Owen County, Kentucky, on June 24, 1934, to the late Fletcher Barkley Brissey and Iva Lee Woolums Brissey. She was a homemaker and a member of Crestwood Baptist Church.

