Services for Alma J. Hyatt, 74, of Eminence, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 21, at Restoration Life Church, 4750 Jackson Road in Eminence. Burial will be at Eminence Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, at Restoration Life Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Prewitt Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Alma Hyatt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

