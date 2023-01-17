Graveside service for Alma Jean Slucher Montgomery, 86, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Lawrenceburg Cemetery Chapel. Jessie Baxter and Jay Padgett will be officiating.

She was born in Graefenburg to the late James Slucher and Gertrude Smith Slucher. She passed away January 16, 2023. Alma was a member of the Masonic Home Chapel. She worked as a Secretary for the Board of Education in McCracken County.

